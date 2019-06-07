 Letter: Doctors need insurers to back proactive programs
Letter: Doctors need insurers to back proactive programs

As a private-practice pediatrician of 35 years, I have seen many changes to HMSA’s payment models, and it has not been easy adapting to their ever-changing rules and requirements for payment. Read more

