 Letter: It’s all about choice for terminally ill patients
  • Friday, June 7, 2019
  • 80°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It’s all about choice for terminally ill patients

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Yes, physicians need not help patients die, as the headline states in the commentary by Pastors Klayton Ko and Bill Stonebraker, and Bishop Larry Silva (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 2). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Enforce existing laws that some people ignore

Scroll Up