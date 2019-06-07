 Letter: Waimanalo park heralds caution for Ala Moana
  • Friday, June 7, 2019


  

In support of David Shapiro’s column (“Ala Moana playground plan a poor fit for historic park,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 2), Waimanalo’s wildly unpopular park transforma- tion should be a cautionary tale for proposed Ala Moana Regional Park renovations. Read more

