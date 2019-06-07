 Judge denies state’s request to suspend murder trial
  • Friday, June 7, 2019
Hawaii News

Judge denies state’s request to suspend murder trial

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

The prosecutor in the state murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack in the Box restaurant manager Helen Prestosa asked the judge to suspend the proceedings Thursday until he can determine whether his key witness is able to continue to testify. Read more

