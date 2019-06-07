Pali Highway to open on Sundays

Pali Highway will be open on Sundays, starting this Sunday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Pali Highway will now be open Sundays for a morning contra-flow in the Honolulu-bound lanes from 6 to 11:30 a.m., while Kailua-bound lanes will be open from 12:30 to 6 p.m., unless there is a need for construction closures.

The public will be notified of these closures in advance, said HDOT.

On weekdays the highway will maintain its morning contra-flow hours of 5 to 9 a.m. in the Honolulu-bound direction, while Kailua-bound lanes will be available from 3 to 7 p.m.

In addition, Pali Highway will be open the weekend of June 15-16 due to tunnel maintenance work at Likelike Highway that will require the closure of Kaneohe-bound lanes between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway.

On that weekend Pali Highway will be open:

>> 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 15-16 in the Kailua-bound direction.

>> 8 to 11:30 a.m. June 16 in the Honolulu-bound direction.

Lighting within the Pali Highway tunnels was restored this morning, but motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution.

Pali Highway has been open for limited hours following a landslide and rockfall in February. Emergency repairs are still on track to be completed by the end of August.