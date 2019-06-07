 Police didn’t use excessive force against man who died, jury finds
  • Friday, June 7, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Police didn’t use excessive force against man who died, jury finds

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

A federal jury found Thursday that three Honolulu police officers did not use excessive force against Sheldon Haleck who died after a run-in with police on South King Street. Read more

Previous Story
Flu ruled out as cause of death for couple vacationing in Fiji

Scroll Up