‘Swamp Thing’ was canceled, but fear not: Its first season will still air

Swamp what?

DC Universe’s live-action “Swamp Thing” series has been canceled after one season. The news broke on Thursday, less than a week after the series premiered to positive reviews.

The third live-action series to launch on DC’s streaming service, “Swamp Thing” is based on comic book characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. The series stars Crystal Reed as Abby Arcane, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who returns to her childhood hometown to investigate a deadly swamp-born virus.

There, she becomes close to fellow scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) before tragedy strikes. Swamp Thing is portrayed by Derek Mears.

The nine remaining episodes of the show’s first season will air as planned. A new “Swamp Thing” episode will debut weekly on Fridays on the DC streaming service through the Aug. 2 finale.

The news of the cancellation spurred fans online to rally behind the “#SaveSwampThing” hashtag on Twitter, while others worried about what the swift demise of a new show means for DC Universe’s future.

“Swamp Thing” is written by Mark Verheiden (“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Daredevil,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and Gary Dauberman (“It,” “Annabelle”), who also serve as executive producers along with James Wan and Michael Clear. Rob Hackett is a co-producer.