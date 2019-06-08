 9 hospitalized after subway car derails in Boston
  Saturday, June 8, 2019
    This photo provided by the Boston Fire Department, Firefighters and EMT personnel carry an injured person after a train car derailed in Boston. Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a Green Line subway car derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square. Officials said several people were injured but none of the injuries are life-threatening. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

BOSTON >> A subway car has derailed in Boston, sending nine people to the hospital.

Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. today when a Green Line subway car derailed inside a tunnel near Kenmore Square.

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment. Among the injured was the train’s operator. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the car.

The cause is under investigation.

The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.

The accident came as Boston was gearing up for its annual Pride Parade and a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

