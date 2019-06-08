Family of formerly ‘unknown’ USS Oklahoma sailor scatter his ashes at Pearl Harbor







USS Oklahoma Radioman 3rd Class Jack R. Goldwater fought and died for his country at the age of 19 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

After over 70 years buried among the “unknowns” at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency positively identified Goldwater’s remains last March.

Goldwater’s family members got closure Friday when they scattered his ashes in the water on Ford Island, where Goldwater was killed during the Pearl Harbor attack.

Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, and more than 50 Navy sailors and civilians attended Friday’s ceremony.

“I was floored at the number of people, the 21-gun salute, the attention to detail and the kindness shown to me and my children,” Goldwater’s niece Diane Goldwater Munck said in an email.

Goldwater, who joined the Navy from San Francisco, served on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Goldwater died along with over 420 of his fellow crew members when multiple Japanese aerial torpedoes hit and eventually sank the 27,500-ton ship they were on board.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased between December 1947 and June 1944. The remains were buried in Nuuanu and Halawa cemeteries.

Following a policy memorandum directive from the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel on June 15, 2015, began exhuming the Punchbowl remains of the unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma.

Scientists used mitochondrial DNA, anthropological and dental analysis along with other evidence to identify Goldwater’s remains.

“It was pretty incredible that my uncle was identified with such few remains,” Munck said.

More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II died. Currently, there are 72,708 WWII service members still unaccounted for, including approximately 26,000 assessed as potentially recoverable, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.