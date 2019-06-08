 Hillary Clinton says her youngest brother Tony Rodham has died
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 9:33 a.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s brothers Tony Rodham, right, and Hugh Rodham, stand before she speaks at a campaign stop in Dunmore, Pa. The former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, First Lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced on Twitter her youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday. Clinton remembered him as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and “light it up with laughter.” She didn’t say how he died but said Rodham was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children.

NEW YORK >> Hillary Clinton’s brother has died.

The former U.S. senator, Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced today on Twitter her youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died Friday.

Clinton remembered him as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and “light it up with laughter.” She didn’t say how he died but said Rodham was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children.

Rodham was born in 1954 and raised in the Chicago suburbs with his siblings, Hillary and Hugh Rodham.

He worked a variety of jobs, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man and private detective.

He also worked on the Democratic National Committee, helped on his sister’s political campaigns and previously married the daughter of former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.

