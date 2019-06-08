Male suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Puna

A male suspect is in custody this morning following a reported officer-involved shooting in the Puna district of Hawaii island.
Hawaii island police said the shooting involved a police officer at approximately 8:15 a.m. in the Mountain View area.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.