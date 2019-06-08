Kauai motorcyclist dies in head-on crash

A 34-year-old Kapaa man died this morning after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming Nissan pickup truck in Kapahi.

The man’s identity has not been released. The fatal accident occurred at 10:20 a.m. near the Kainahola Road intersection as the motorcyclist was heading east on Kawaihau Road. The 34-year-old pickup truck driver did not report any injuries.

Police closed a portion of Kawaihau Road for several hours to investigate. The road was reopened about 3:15 p.m.