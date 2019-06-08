 Leah Chase, also known as ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine,’ dies at 96
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
  • 85°
News

Leah Chase, also known as ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine,’ dies at 96

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 a.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    Leah Chase speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at her family’s restaurant, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, in New Orleans. The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon Leah Chase has died at 96, according to a statement her family released to news outlets.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2006

    Leah Chase mixes her bread pudding at Muriel’s restaurant in New Orleans. The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon Leah Chase has died at 96, according to a statement her family released to news outlets.

NEW ORLEANS >> Family, friends and fans of Leah Chase — the Queen of Creole Cuisine — will be gathering to pay their respects to the legendary New Orleans figure who died a week ago.

A visitation and memorial service is being held today at Xavier University. A funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Chase passed away on June 1 at the age of 96.

She propelled Dooky Chase’s restaurant from a sandwich shop where black patrons could buy lottery tickets into a fine dining establishment at a time when the city’s fancy restaurants were closed to black customers.

She fed civil rights greats such as Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr. as well as multiple presidents.

Chase’s work ethic was legendary, and she often used a walker to navigate the restaurant.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Don’t call us with Taco Bell complaint, police say
Looking Back

Scroll Up