 Letter: Woman’s choice, live infants are protected
  • Sunday, June 9, 2019
Letters

As a human, my heartbeat matters. More importantly, my functioning brain, the indicator of life itself, matters, and if I choose not to carry a fetus to term, that decision is between me and my doctor. Read more

