 Reporter’s notebook: An inside look at the Kealoha trial
  • Sunday, June 9, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Reporter’s notebook: An inside look at the Kealoha trial

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

There’s a reason the only recent news images of former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, show the couple outside the U.S. District Court building, where they are on trial for federal conspiracy and corruption charges. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina men found adrift in Maui-Molokai channel
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up