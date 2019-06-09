Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS >> Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.
The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston’s biggest stars love the biggest moments.
Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 tonight to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston forced the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup history. The Bruins also were involved in the last one, winning the championship against Vancouver in 2011.
The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.
