Las Vegas Advisor: New $850M nongambling high-rise is announced

Plans have been announced for an $850 million, 45-story, 720-room noncasino luxury hotel called the Majestic to be built on Convention Center Drive, a block east of the northern end of the Strip. It will occupy the site on which the Clarion stood before it was imploded in early 2015. The nongambling hotel will mark the end of a long string of casinos operating at that location, beginning in 1970 with the Royal Inn, and followed by Royal Americana, Paddlewheel, Debbie Reynolds’ Hollywood Hotel, Greek Isles and Clarion. Ground is expected to be broken next year and the Majestic is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

Strip project delayed: Add Kind Heaven, the ambitious $100 million, 100,000-square-foot immersive Southeast Asian experience being built at the LINQ Promenade, to the list of delayed projects. The opening date has been pushed back eight months from August to April 2020.

Lobster buffet: If you’re planning on trying the new all-you-can-eat lobster buffet at the Silverton, be prepared to wait. Lines form early and by the opening, snake halfway through the casino. The buffet is served Friday nights only from 4 to 9 p.m. for $37.99 or $35.99 with a players card.

New football contest: Debuting with downtown’s Circa sports books at Golden Gate and the D is the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest, guaranteeing a $1.5 million prize with a $1 million first prize. The entry fee is $1,000 with a maximum of three per person. The deadline for entering is Sept. 7.

Question: The new sports book at the Golden Gate opened last week with a no-juice promotion. Are there plans for more of this in the future?

Answer: Unlikely. No juice means the book is taking bets on both sides of a game at $100-to-win-$100 (as opposed to $110/$100). There’s no advantage for the casino in that case. However, the Circa sports books are expected to be player-friendly in general (e.g., the football contest referenced above pays back 100% of entry fees collected), so it makes sense to check their lines when shopping for the best betting deal.

