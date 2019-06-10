Backstreet Boys add fourth Blaisdell show

Three concerts at Blaisdell Arena were not enough to satisfy Hawaii’s Backstreet Boys fans, so a fourth show has been added on Nov. 6.

The boy band from the ’90s had already three scheduled shows at the storied venue for Nov. 2, 3 and 5, but all are virtually sold out. Today, the group announced the fourth show, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The dates close out their “DNA World Tour,” which kicked off last month in Portugal.

The Backstreet Boys, best known for hits such as “I Want It That Way” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart),” notched a total of six top-10 hits and have three No. 1 albums to their credit, including their most recent release, “DNA,” which dropped in January. They’ve sold 40 million albums in the U.S. alone.

Tickets for the show start at $62.50 and will be available via Ticketmaster and at the Blaisdell box office.