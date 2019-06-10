Hawaii island firefighters douse Keaau house fire

Hawaii island firefighters responded to an early morning residential fire at the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 15-1811 27th Ave. shortly after 5 a.m. today. Upon arrival, they observed the home fully engulfed in flames.

There were no occupants on the property at the time of the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:20 a.m. and extinguished it within five minutes.

A person who reported the fire said squatters possibly occupied the home, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.