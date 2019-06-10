Hilo man, 30, charged after trying to evade police

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old Hilo man with reckless endangering after he allegedly crashed into a garage and sped toward firefighters and a resident as he attempted to evade police in Mountain View.

Michael T. Soares was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal property damage, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree reckless endangering.

Bail is set at $27,000.

Police said a homeowner who resides on Ihope Road discovered a maroon 1991 Ford Explorer parked near the house with the engine running and a man later identified as Soares passed out in the driver’s seat at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police and the fire department responded. When officers arrived, they observed no key in the vehicle’s ignition and wires that appeared to be pulled out from behind the steering wheel.

Officers woke him up and ordered him to turn off the vehicle and exit the sport utility vehicle.

Police said Soares refused and instead accelerated and slammed into the garage of the home.

He then allegedly reversed at a high rate of speed toward an ambulance, two firefighters and the resident standing near the top of the driveway.

Police said one of two officers discharged one round through the windshield of the SUV as it reversed.

Soares ducked behind the dashboard and the vehicle became wedged between the ambulance and the side of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Soares at the scene.

As standard procedure, the police department will conduct criminal and administrative investigations into the police-involved shooting.

The officer who fired the single round has been with the police department for 13 years.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Det. Bobbie-Jo Sagon at (808) 961-2375.