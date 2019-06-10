 Judge denies Keith Kaneshiro’s request to dismiss impeachment petition
  • Monday, June 10, 2019
  • 90°
Top News

Judge denies Keith Kaneshiro’s request to dismiss impeachment petition

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:13 p.m.

  • DENNIS ODA / DEC. 14, 2017

    Keith Kaneshiro, who has been on paid leave as city prosecuting attorney since March, lost a bid in court today to get an impeachment effort thrown out on procedural grounds.

A state judge today denied Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro’s request to have an impeachment petition against him thrown out on procedural grounds.

Oahu businessman Tracy Yoshimura is seeking to have Kaneshiro impeached because he is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which Yoshimura contends has cast a cloud over the city Department of Honolulu Prosecutor and the cases prosecuted under his authority.

Kaneshiro has been on paid leave from his $170,712-a-year job since March 7. He stepped down after being notified last year that he was a target of a federal investigation into government corruption. Kaneshiro had been the boss of former city deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, who is on trial for one of two federal public corruption cases against her.

Kaneshiro is two years into a four-year term voters gave him in 2016.

A hearing to allow Yoshimura to amend his petition is scheduled to be heard before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Crabtree on June 24.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the petition will be heard June 24. A motion to allow Yoshimura to amend his petition will be heard that day.
Comments (18)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tanning beds are not a safer alternative to the sun
Next Story
2 suspects face August trial in kidnapping of man found dead near Kailua trail
Looking Back

Scroll Up