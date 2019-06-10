Police seek 2 suspects after man hurt in machete attack in Waipahu

Honolulu police are looking for two men after they allegedly attacked another man with a machete in Waipahu early today.
Police said at least one of the suspects struck the victim in the head twice with the machete at about 2:45 a.m. today.
The victim had lacerations to his head and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
