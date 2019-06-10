Police seek help identifying Kapahulu robbery suspect

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a gas station convenience store employee in Kapahulu.

Police said the suspect walked into the store at the Texaco gas station on Kapahulu Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. on May 17. He allegedly pointed the firearm at the store clerk and demanded money.

Police said the clerk could not open the cash register and the culprit fled the store in an unknown direction.

A surveillance video captured images of the suspect entering the store with the gun.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.