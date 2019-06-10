Man accepts plea deal, state salvages 2015 homicide prosecution

The state murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack in the Box restaurant manager Helen Prestosa ended abruptly when the defendant accepted a plea offer from the state before the case went to the jury. Read more
