 Man accepts plea deal, state salvages 2015 homicide prosecution
  • Monday, June 10, 2019
Hawaii News

Man accepts plea deal, state salvages 2015 homicide prosecution

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

The state murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack in the Box restaurant manager Helen Prestosa ended abruptly when the defendant accepted a plea offer from the state before the case went to the jury. Read more

