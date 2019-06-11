Hawaiian Electric Co. responds to outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Kaheohe

Hawaiian Electric Co. crews are responding to a power outage in the Kaneohe area that is impacting nearly 1,700 customers.

The outage was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. today.

A tree knocked down a line, causing outages in areas that include Ahuimanu Road, Okana Road, Hui Iwa Street and Temple Valley Shopping Center, according to HECO spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

Affected customers will be switched to other circuits while crews conduct repairs.