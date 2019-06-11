Man, 17, in serious condition following an apparent stabbing at Aala Park

A 17-year-old man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early this morning.
Just before 1 a.m., the man suffered a stab wound to his right forearm from a broken glass bottle at 280 N. King St., the location of Aala Park, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.
Honolulu paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma facility.
No other details were provided.
