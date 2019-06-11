Man assaults, kidnaps, robs ex-girlfriend in Waimanalo

Police are investigating a case involving a 33-year-old man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Waimanalo home, assaulted, kidnapped and robbed her.

Police said the man went into the 44-year-old woman’s home at 11 p.m. Monday, assaulted her, then took her property, drove her to Makapuu and back to Waimanalo.

The man allegedly continued to assault her during the ride, and she was unable to escape.

Police had not made any arrests as of Tuesday morning.

The case was turned over to the domestic violence detail.