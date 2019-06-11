St. Francis School auctioning over 1,000 items, including lockers and school bus







St. Francis School, which closed its doors in May, is auctioning just about everything on its Manoa campus — from books, desks and computers to the lockers, school bus and koi.

Oahu Auctions and Liquidations has listed more than 1,000 items for sale at oahuauctions.com.

The online auction officially begins June 17 and ends 6 p.m. on June 23. Interested buyers can register online and view the items for sale. Some have already begun preliminary bidding.

“People can expect to find not only desks and chairs, but a full range of band instruments, equipment from our science lab and art room, computers and electronics, athletic equipment and variety of other things,” said Casey Asato, who served as the Head of School, in a news release.

Among the items listed for sale are a new light-up display board, scientific instruments, athletic gear, band instruments, cameras, computers, electronics, cafeteria kitchen items, theatrical costumes, audiovisual equipment, desks, cabinets, metal lockers, tools, outdoor bleachers, shipping containers, golf carts, and a school bus. Even the koi from the fish pond is for sale.

The public can view auctions up close from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 21 and 22 at the St. Francis School campus in Manoa.

All items start at $10, but will be sold as is, and must be picked up between June 24 and 25.

The auction is being held to help defray debt, according to school spokesman Pat Bigold.

St. Francis’s board of directors announced in February that the Manoa school would shut down entirely due to financial woes. The last graduation ceremony was held in May, and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proclaimed May as St. Francis School Month in honor of the school’s 95-year history and legacy.

All sales are final and must be paid by credit card only. There will be a 15% buyer’s premium and 4.712% tax added to the bid amount. All items will be sold as is, with no guarantees or warranties, according to Oahu Auctions.

Due to the volume, there will likely be a follow-up auction closing July 7, according to Dave Brandt of Oahu Auctions.