  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Letter: Assault on Ala Moana Regional Park continues

  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I agree totally with David Shapiro’s column on the proposed playground in Ala Moana Regional Park (“Ala Moana playground plan a poor fit for historic park,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 2). It should be constructed elsewhere. Read more

