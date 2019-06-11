Celebrating the king in Hilo

Oahu’s big Kamehameha Day event, the famous floral parade, is generally a weekend affair. But Hawaii’s first king was born on the Big Island, so you can be sure there’s a lot going on there on the day itself, June 11. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.