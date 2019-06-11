 The Weekly Eater: Kapahulu’s Rigo diversifies Oahu’s food scene
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
  • 85°
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Kapahulu’s Rigo diversifies Oahu’s food scene

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:51 p.m.

Rigo is so new that chefs from highly rated Rigoletto restaurants across Tokyo are still adjusting to the local palate, but it’s a good sign that they’re starting with integrity and a commitment to quality ingredients. More importantly, they’re breaking ground. Read more

Previous Story
By Request: Ahi salad born of a Roman holiday

Scroll Up