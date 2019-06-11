Final vacation rental vote slated for Monday

Bills that would establish a broad-ranging city policy for vacation rentals on Oahu have been scheduled for final votes at a special meeting of the Honolulu City Council at 10 a.m. Monday at Honolulu Hale. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.