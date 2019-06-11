 Final vacation rental vote slated for Monday
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Final vacation rental vote slated for Monday

  By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Updated 9:56 p.m.

Bills that would establish a broad-ranging city policy for vacation rentals on Oahu have been scheduled for final votes at a special meeting of the Honolulu City Council at 10 a.m. Monday at Honolulu Hale. Read more

