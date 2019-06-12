63-year-old man suffers burn injuries from Ewa Beach fire

A 63-year-old man is in serious condition after suffering burns to his arms and torso Tuesday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished flames engulfing a single-story home in Ewa Beach Tuesday.

At 9:16 p.m., HFD responded with 11 units staffed with 36 personnel to the fire located at 91-1012 B. Kumimi St., Capt. Scot Seguirant said in an email.

The first unit arrived eight minutes later to fight the fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames at 10:52 p.m., Seguirant said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man was burned by some flammable liquid in his home. Honolulu paramedics treated the man on the scene and transported him to a burn facility, according to an EMS report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The estimated fire damage is not yet available.

HFD could not determine if the residents had working smoke detectors in their home. The building did not have fire sprinklers, Seguirant said.

“The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings,” Seguirant said in an email. “It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.”