Costco’s frozen Three Berry Blend recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Costco is recalling its Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend sold by Townsend Farms Inc. due to possible contamination with hepatitis A out of an abundance of caution, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A recent FDA test indicated that one of Townsend Farms’ blackberry products used to manufacture the 4-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend may be contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease.

The affected berry products have best by dates between Feb. 16 and May 4, 2020. The best by codes are located in the white box on the back of the bag.

Costco only sold the product in stores in Hawaii, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The FDA says to date, no customer illnesses due to the products have been reported.

Costco does not have the product in its current inventory and has been notifying its members about the potential health risk.

Costco members who have purchased the product should not consume it, but instead, photograph the product bag, then dispose of it and contact their local Costco for a full refund. Costco members who have questions should contact Townsend Farms, Inc., customer service representatives at 877-244- 0947 or by email at TownsendFarms4283@stericycle.com.

The following is a list of best by codes that are impacted by the recall:

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE THREE BERRY BLEND, 4-lb bag

>> FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

>> FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

>> FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

>> MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

>> APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);

>> APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);

>> APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

>> APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

>> MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

>> MAY0420 (H).