Power restored at Honolulu airport’s Terminal 1

Power has been restored to the inter-island terminal at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the state Department of Transportation announced at 10:14 a.m. today.

The power had gone out for less than an hour this morning, forcing lines of airline passengers to back up at shuttered Transportation Security Administration check points.

The airport’s air traffic control tower never lost power, said Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the DOT which overseas Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Around 9:20 a.m., a Hawaiian Electric Co. “circuit or transmission line went down that impacted the airport,” Sakahara said. “Essentially the main sections of the airport went down.”

Within about two minutes, power was restored to Terminal 2.

But Terminal 1 temporarily remained without power, forcing TSA crews to stop screening passengers, Sakahara said.

Passengers could still get screened at Terminal 2, then walk or take the Wiki Wiki shuttle through “the sterile side of the airport” to get to their Terminal 1 gates, Sakahara said.

Sakahara encouraged passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport.