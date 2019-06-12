Man, 45, injured during fight in Kalihi

A 45-year-old man suffered a serious injury during a fight in Kalihi Tuesday morning when he was stabbed by “an unknown sharp edged object,” police said.
Police did not describe the injury that occurred during the “physical altercation” with a 31-year-old, male suspect. The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m.
Police have not made an arrest, but have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
Detectives from the Honolulu Police Department’s Major Crimes Detail are handling the case.
