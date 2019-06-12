Rider of alleged stolen moped commits ‘multiple’ violations in front of cop

A Honolulu Police Department patrol officer in Kahuku saw a moped rider commit “multiple traffic violations” on what turned out to be a stolen moped Thursday night.
The officer arrested the 33-year-old male moped rider on suspicion of operating a stolen vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.