Wildfire in Kapolei intentionally set, fire officials say

Crews responded to a wildfire off Coral Sea Road in Kapolei this afternoon.

The fire department got the call at around noon and sent seven units staffed with 17 personnel to respond to the scene.

The fire was reported to be under control at 12:54 p.m. and contained at 1:38 p.m., officials said.

Two acres were burned and no structures were threatened by the fire. There were also no reported injuries.

Officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.