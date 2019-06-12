 Letter: Lawsuit win should fund residential detox facility
  Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lawsuit win should fund residential detox facility

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the state prevails in its lawsuit against Purdue Pharma (“Hawaii joins 40-plus states suing OxyContin maker over opioid epidemic,” Star-Advertiser, June 3), 100% of a monetary award should be used to establish a residential detox and rehab facility. Read more

