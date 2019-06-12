 OHA trustee in trouble for alleged disloyalty
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2019
  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Board of Trustees has a code of conduct policy that requires trustees to publicly support a board decision even though he or she might disagree with it personally. Read more

