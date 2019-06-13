Honolulu police seeking suspects in Salt Lake robbery involving brass knuckles

Honolulu police are looking for three suspects who allegedly used a bat and brass knuckles in a brutal robbery in Salt Lake.

Police said two men, ages 30 and 35, arrived at a residence at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday when two men and a woman attacked them.

The victims and suspects are acquaintances.

Police said the assailants punched and kicked them repeatedly and used a bat and brass knuckles in the attack.

The suspects prevented them from leaving the residence and took an unknown amount of cash and credit cards from one of the victims.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the victims were taken in a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said the 30-year-old man suffered a possible loss of his left eye due to blunt force trauma. The 35-year-old man sustained a broken right arm and laceration to his head in the attack.

Police have launched a kidnapping and first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.