Male suspect allegedly groped teen while riding bus in Kalihi

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly groped a teenage girl on the city bus in Kalihi.

Police said the suspect groped the teen while riding the bus on Kamehameha IV Road and Ahonui Street at approximately 7 p.m. on May 17.

The suspect then allegedly followed her after she exited the bus when a good Samaritan intervened and walked her home.

A surveillance video captured images of the suspect who was wearing a black hat, gray T-shirt and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.