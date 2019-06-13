Male suspect allegedly groped teen while riding bus in Kalihi

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly groped a teenage girl on the city bus in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect groped the teen while riding the bus on Kamehameha IV Road and Ahonui Street at approximately 7 p.m. on May 17.
The suspect then allegedly followed her after she exited the bus when a good Samaritan intervened and walked her home.
A surveillance video captured images of the suspect who was wearing a black hat, gray T-shirt and black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
