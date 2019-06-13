 Letter: HPD should clarify what it means to ‘speed’
Letter: HPD should clarify what it means to ‘speed’

For several weeks now I have been reading about an unclear understanding of what a “speed limit” means. I think the best way to wade through this muddled controversy is to ask the agency that enforces it: The Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Read more

