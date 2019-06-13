 4 injured in 11-vehicle crash at Likelike Highway on-ramp
  Thursday, June 13, 2019
Hawaii News

4 injured in 11-vehicle crash at Likelike Highway on-ramp

  By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 11:01 p.m.

A commercial tow truck towing a refrigerated truck crashed into 10 vehicles Wednesday afternoon as it was coming down the Likelike on-ramp to Kahekili Highway, injuring four people, one critically. Read more

