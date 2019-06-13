Kaiser sues Queen’s over billing

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against The Queen’s Health Systems, after the hospital provider said it intended to directly bill Kaiser members who receive emergency medical services at its facilities as of May 31. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.