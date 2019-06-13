 Kaiser sues Queen’s over billing
  Thursday, June 13, 2019
Hawaii News

Kaiser sues Queen's over billing

  By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against The Queen’s Health Systems, after the hospital provider said it intended to directly bill Kaiser members who receive emergency medical services at its facilities as of May 31. Read more

Injured man, 5 others cited for trespassing after rockfall at Sacred Falls

