 Kokua Line: Extra form lets solo parent vouch for child’s passport Kokua Line:
  • Thursday, June 13, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Extra form lets solo parent vouch for child’s passport Kokua Line:

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: Thank you for the information about getting a passport, but what about for us single parents? Our kids can’t have both parents appear in person. There are a lot of us in this situation. Read more

Previous Story
Injured man, 5 others cited for trespassing after rockfall at Sacred Falls

Scroll Up