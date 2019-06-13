 Prices up, sales mixed in Maui’s housing market
  Thursday, June 13, 2019
Hawaii News

Prices up, sales mixed in Maui’s housing market

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.

Higher prices but fewer sales led to a roughly $20 million reduction in residential real estate sold on Maui last month, according to a report released Wednesday. Read more

