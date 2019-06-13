[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Softball
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Na Kahuna 22, Makules 16
Zen 12, Sportsmen 10
Bad Company 14, Hawaiians 2
Firehouse 19, Xpress 13
Hikina 17, Golden Eagles 3
Lokahi 18, Na Pueo 8
Action 18, Fat Katz 4
Hui Ohana 16, Aikane 4
Yankees 16, Waipio 7
