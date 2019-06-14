High-surf advisory in effect for south shores of Hawaii

A high-surf advisory is in effect for all south-facing shores across the state today through Saturday.

Surf is expected to build 6 to 9 feet along the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Surf will build this morning and peak later this afternoon through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Expect moderate, strong breaking waves, shore break, longshore and rip currents that make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Weather officials urge beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.