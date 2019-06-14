Magic Island lagoon to remain closed due to grounded sailboat

City officials say the lagoon on the makai end of Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park will remain closed until further notice due to the 32-foot sailboat that ran aground in the area on Wednesday night.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said the sailboat ran aground on the revetment dividing the lagoon from the open ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard and Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have since been warning the public to avoid the area.

With a high tide approaching, along with a rising southwest swell, officials are concerned that debris from the vessel might enter the lagoon just as salvage efforts are being organized.

Members of the public are advised to stay out of the lagoon as well as avoid the revetment on the ocean side of the rocks. The city will be placing barriers up to delineate the closed area of the beach park.

The lagoon is expected to reopen once the vessel and any additional debris are removed, but the city did not have a timeline for that at this time.